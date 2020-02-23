Multiple-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

Four cars were involved in a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 near the intersection of N.Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs.

One person was stuck in a car, but first-responders were able to extract the person from the vehicle. That person was sent to the hospital.

Major Accident Unit did not respond to the crash. As of this evening, police are still on scene, closing down several lanes in the area.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.