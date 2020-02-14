Multiple shots fired in Colorado Springs neighborhood, investigation underway

Police blocked off a street in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon after multiple reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

Just after 3 p.m. there was an exchange of gunfire between a resident and others in the area of Uintah Street and Caldera Drive near Old Colorado City. As of 4:40 p.m., there were no reported injuries.

Police had part of Caldera blocked off as they investigated. No suspect descriptions were available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.