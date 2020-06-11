Multiple shots fired at Springs apartment complex

A close call at a Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight after a shot was fired into one of the units.

No one inside the apartment was hit.

A CSPD spokesperson told 11 News the round was one of several fired at the Shannon Hills Apartment near La Salle Street and Union Boulevard early Thursday morning. Several rounds hit the building and a vehicle parked nearby.

Police currently do not have any suspect information. Anyone with knowledge on the case should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.