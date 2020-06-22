Multiple pools opening up in Colorado Springs this week

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region announced two outdoor pools will be opening this week.

The Wilson Ranch Pool and Monument Valley Pool will be open for lap swim and public open swim on Friday, June 26. It is important to note the capacities for each pool will be limited due to the concern of COVID-19. The public will be allowed entry on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be offering 1.5-hour time blocks for swimming, and the pools will be cleared and cleaned in between each time block.

Click here for hours and frequently asked questions. Reservations are not required.

Monument Valley Pool is located at 220 Mesa Rd.

Wilson Ranch Pool is at 2335 Allegheny Dr.

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, in partnership with the YMCA, will continue to keep both Portal Pool and the Prospect Lake Beach operations closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.