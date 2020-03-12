Mountain lion bites 2 people, including Larimer County deputy

Two people are expected to recover after a pair of mountain lion attacks in northern Colorado Wednesday.

The mountain lion first attacked a citizen along River Rim Road in Larimer County. A Larimer County sheriff's deputy was bitten while trying to help the initial victim.

"I was standing in my RV doorway looking out and underneath the bridge comes this running mountain lion. It runs right through this little park, through this ditch, and right under my RV,” a witness told 11 News sister station KCNC. "Within a couple of seconds, they say, ‘Oh it’s on the move.’ And we hear gunshots, like five or six gunshots. The mountain lion attacked her and then they were shooting at it, it went back under my RV."

The mountain lion continued on River Rim Road towards the Big Thompson River and was eventually killed by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer.

"Officers responded to the scene of the attack and killed the mountain lion because it was a threat to human safety," Parks and Wildlife said in a tweet.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, CPW confirmed.