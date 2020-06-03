Mountain Metro temporarily suspending 2 routes to alleviate overcrowding

Colorado Springs' bus service is making a couple of changes to help passengers with social distancing.

Two routes with "very low ridership" are being suspended in order to free up those buses and drivers for routes that are experiencing overcrowding, the city said Wednesday. The routes that are being temporarily suspended are:

- Route 18: Union Boulevard to Montebello Square

- Route 38: Montebello Square, Memorial North, Children’s Hospital.

The city says the latter route is a demonstration project partially funded by the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, Children’s Hospital Colorado and UC Health Memorial Hospital North.

"Low ridership due to the pandemic is undermining the purpose of the demonstration project. All parties involved have agreed to a temporary suspension of the route," the city said.

The city stressed there will be no cuts to the ADA paratransit service.