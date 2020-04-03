Mountain Metro Transit changes boarding policy amid COVID-19 pandemic

To keep bus drivers and passengers safe, Mountain Metro Transit has changed how riders get on board.

A Mountain Metro Transit bus driver can be seen wearing a face mask on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Instead of boarding through the front of the bus, Mountain Metro is asking passengers to get on through the rear doors.

Someone who rides the bus shared a photo with 11 News that shows caution tape blocking off the front part of a bus. Mountain Metro said that’s to make sure there’s a safe distance between bus drivers and passengers.

“The safety and health of our drivers and passengers is our top priority, and we’re looking at the best ways to do that while still providing an essential transportation service for the community,” said Craig Blewitt, Mountain Metro’s director.

If people have mobility issues and need to use the accessibility ramp, they are still allowed to get on through the bus’ front doors.

While this new boarding policy is in place, people do not need to pay to ride the bus.

“Public transportation is an essential community service, and many citizens rely on us to get to work, to get to the grocery store, to get to medical appointments and the pharmacy,” Blewitt said. “So we’re going to continue as best we can to provide that service.”

With the statewide stay at home order in place, Mountain Metro is asking passengers to limit their travels to essential trips only.

While some bus services, like Pueblo Transit, have limited the number of people on board a bus to 10, Mountain Metro has not started limiting passengers.

“Our bus ridership is down by about 2/3s system-wide compared to before the coronavirus crisis,” Blewitt said. “So in general, we’re seeing fewer riders on each bus, but we are monitoring when buses are more than half full, and if that becomes a problem, we will consider other options.”

Mountain Metro said it is allowing drivers to wear masks, gloves or other personal protective equipment, if they would like.

The bus service has also stepped up cleaning practices.

“Every day, the buses are cleaned with a hospital-grade disinfectant,” Blewitt said. “Teams are wiping down seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop pull cords and other high-touch areas in every bus, every day.”

The coronavirus has also impacted a few bus routes. Blewitt said Mountain Metro normally runs 29 routes every weekday. Since the pandemic started, a few routes have been modified and two have been canceled.

“We did have fewer bus drivers this past week, but I’m happy to say that at this time, there are just minimal changes to our service,” Blewitt said. “The two routes we discontinued, one really just serves the northern campus, the Rampart campus of Pikes Peak Community College, and PPCC has been on an extended Spring Break so that has been minimal impact there. The other one we discontinued was at the request of Manitou Springs. We are not currently running the shuttle that goes to Manitou Springs and the incline.”

You can click here to see how other bus routes have been impacted.

As an essential service, Mountain Metro said it plans to keep operating unless Gov. Jared Polis releases guidelines that recommend otherwise. The bus service is asking people to be safe and smart if they choose to ride.

“Always practice best social distancing you can both when waiting for a bus at a bus stop and also when you’re on a bus.”