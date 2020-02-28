Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Highway 85 in Fountain, police ask for help from witnesses

A motorcyclist was listed in critical condition Friday night after hitting a guard rail and crashing in Fountain.

The crash was reported at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 16 and Highway 85, also known as Fountain Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway. Early into the investigation, police believe the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Highway 16 in the shoulder of the roadway and lost control. After hitting the guard rail the driver was thrown from his motorcycle.

It isn't clear if speed or impairment were factors.

Police are asking any witnesses who haven't already talked to authorities to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555.