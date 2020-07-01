Motorcyclist rescued by firefighters in Colorado Springs

Firefighters were able to rescue a motorcyclist who went about 30 feet off a Colorado Springs roadway and down a hill on Wednesday.

The crash happened near Blodgett Peak Open Space of W. Woodmen Road. The Colorado Springs Fire Department had to use a rope rescue system to get to the motorcyclist. They shared photos of the rescue effort at about 6:45 p.m. At about 7 p.m. the rescue was a success the patient was taken to a local hospital.

"Slow down and drive safe this holiday weekend," the fire department wrote on Twitter.