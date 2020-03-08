Motorcyclist killed in Custer County crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in Custer County over the weekend after losing control of his bike and crashing.

State Patrol says the rider was southbound on Highway 165 a few miles south of Highway 96 Saturday afternoon when he missed a curve in the road and began traveling into an embankment. The motorcycle flipped over and the rider was thrown off.

"The motorcycle continued down the embankment before it came to rest on its side. The rider also continued down the embankment, where he struck a boulder and came to rest," State Patrol wrote in a news release over the incident.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

The rider was identified as 49-year-old Michael Van Winkle of Aurora.