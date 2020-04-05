Motorcycle rider seriously hurt after Highway 115 crash

A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt after crashing on Highway 115 near the El Paso/Fremont county line.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State Patrol did not have information on the rider's direction of travel or what led up to the crash.

Flight For Life is responding to the scene to airlift the motorcyclist to the hospital.

State Patrol is asking people to avoid that area Highway 115 until at least late afternoon.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.