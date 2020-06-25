Motorcycle rider killed in crash near Pueblo airport

A motorcycle rider died Wednesday after crashing into a van near the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the rider was speeding westbound on William White Boulevard when he lost control of his bike and hit a van. The crash happened at the intersection with Eaton Way as the van was turning onto William White Boulevard. The rider died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified Thursday as 24-year-old Julian Gallegos.

The driver of the van was unhurt.

Investigators say excessive speed was the main cause of the crash.