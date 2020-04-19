Motorcycle rider killed in Hancock Expressway crash

A motorcycle rider was killed Saturday night after colliding with an SUV in a residential neighborhood.

Police say the vehicles crashed in the middle of the Morning Mist Drive and Hancock Expressway intersection. The rider was throwm from their bike and was found by first responders lying in the middle of the road.

"Despite life-saving measures, [the rider was] unfortunately pronounced deceased on scene," a Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson said in a news release Sunday.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and remained at the crash site.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash, but say there is evidence the rider was going too fast. They were wearing a helmet. Witnesses to the crash should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

This motorcyclist's death is the sixth traffic fatality this year, down half from this time last year when there were 12 deaths.

No identifying information about the rider has been released at the time of this writing.