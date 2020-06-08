Motorcyclist killed in crash; fifth traffic death in one week

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night, making it the fifth traffic death in one week.

Colorado Springs police say a motorcycle crash happened in the roundabout at S. Cascade Avenue and Cheyenne Blvd around 9 p.m. Sunday night. The motorcyclist was reportedly eastbound on Cheyenne Blvd. when he struck the traffic median as he was entering the roundabout.

First responders engaged in life-saving measures for a single, male occupant of the motorcycle, but he died on scene. The motorcyclist reportedly was not wearing a helmet. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

CSPD is still working to determine if speed and/or impairment were factors in the crash.

This is the 14th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, the fifth motorcyclist to be killed this year in a traffic crash, and the fifth motorist to be killed within the past week in Colorado Springs.