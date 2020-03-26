Woodmen in Colorado Springs back open following motor home fire

Eastbound Woodmen was closed Thursday night in Colorado Springs for a vehicle fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the blaze just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Woodmen and Tutt on the northeast side of the city. A motor home was fully involved and blocking part of the roadway.

The road was back open before 9:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported. This article will not be updated, we published it originally to put out the warning Woodmen was closed.

