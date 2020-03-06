Mother of missing children makes court appearance in Idaho

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - A woman accused of fleeing Idaho during the investigation of her children’s disappearance is making a court appearance.

Lori Vallow, the mother who allegedly fled Idaho during the investigation of her children's appearance, makes a court appearance on Friday. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Lori Vallow’s two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September. Authorities say that Vallow and her husband fled to Hawaii shortly after the investigation began.

Vallow appeared in a court in Idaho on Friday following her extradition.

The 46-year-old faces numerous charges including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of children. Authorities believe that Vallow knows more about her children’s disappearance but is deliberately misleading them, according to a local CNN affiliate.

According to count documents, Vallow asked people to lie to the authorities during the investigation into the disappearances.

The investigation into the children’s disappearance is still ongoing. The FBI is asking anyone who was at Yellowstone Park on Sept. 8 for photos that may show J.J. and Tylee.

"Tylee wasn't seen after that day, J.J. was. So it just made me very sad,” Kay Woodcock, J.J.’s grandmother, said.

"It's a lot of emotions,” Larry Woodcock, J.J.’s grandfather, added.

Vallow’s bail is set at five-million dollars.

"She was asked to present the kids, she didn’t do it,” Misty Marris, a trial attorney said. “The prosecutors are going to say, ‘if you were not concerned about violating that court order, who’s to say you’re going to return when you’re required to return to court?'”

Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, currently isn't facing any charges.

