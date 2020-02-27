Mother charged after Colorado girl dies from meth overdose

Prosecutors in Colorado have charged a woman in the death of her 5-year-old daughter after authorities said the girl died of methamphetamine intoxication from drinking water mixed with the drug.

Authorities say Stephanie Alvarado was arrested in late January and was initially charged in Garfield County with suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment in the death of Sophia Larson. Prosecutors say the charges were upgraded Wednesday to include murder and other counts.

Alvarado's lawyer Frank Moya declined to comment on the allegations against her.