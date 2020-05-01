The Labrador Retriever is still the most popular dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club. The AKC released its Most Popular Dog Breeds list on May 1, 2020. It’s based on 2019 AKC registration statistics.

Labs top the AKC’s list for the 29th year in a row. The German Shepherd is second, followed by the Golden Retriever.

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is in the top 10 for the first time ever, according to the AKC.

The American Kennel Club’s list includes 193 breeds. The English Foxhound is the least popular breed on the list, coming in at 193.

Here's a look at the breeds in the top 20:

1. Retrievers (Labrador)

2. German Shepherd Dogs

3. Retrievers (Golden)

4. French Bulldogs

5. Bulldogs

6. Poodles

7. Beagles

8. Rottweilers

9. Pointers (German Shorthaired)

10. Pembroke Welsh Corgis

11. Dachshunds

12. Yorkshire Terriers

13. Australian Shepherds

14. Boxers

15. Siberian Huskies

16. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

17. Great Danes

18. Miniature Schnauzers

19. Doberman Pinschers

20. Shih Tzu