More Colorado cities expected to announce stay-at-home order

More Colorado cities may be following in the footsteps of Denver when it comes to announcing a stay-at-home order.

The mayor of Aurora Tweeted the following out Tuesday night:

"[The Tri-County Health Department is] preparing "stay-at-home" order similar, but not identical, to Denver. Difference will be that Denver's order expires on April 10 while TCHD order will go until April 17. Details of final order still being drafted. Expected to go into effect at 8 am on Thursday."

The Tri-County Health Department covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. Pueblo leaders announced on Tuesday they were considering a similar order.

Denver's stay-at-home order started Tuesday at 5 p.m. The people of Denver are still allowed to go outside, to the grocery store, the pharmacy and can still exercise outside. Originally, the mayor Denver announced liquor stores and recreational marijuana stores would close. However, residents flooded liquor stores after the announcement and the City of Denver altered the order stating liquor stores could remain open as long as citizens practice extreme social distancing.