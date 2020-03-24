Monument declares local disaster emergency

Monument has declared a local disaster emergency in order to more effectively respond to the ongoing outbreak, town officials said Tuesday.

"This declaration will allow the town of Monument to more effectively respond to the current health situation, seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the town's public health professionals have all necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe," the town said in a statement.

The town encourages residents to follow the town website or social media pages for updates on COVID-19.