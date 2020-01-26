Monument Village Inn shuts down

Another Pikes Peak region Village Inn has shuttered its doors, the company confirmed Sunday.

Effective Saturday, the Village Inn on 315 Highway 105 in Monument is no longer in business, joining the location on South Carefree and Powers, which closed in October.

“After very careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at this location,” said a Village Inn spokesman in a statement released Sunday. “This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors. It is important to note that all employees who desire to stay with the company will be relocated to another location in the market or will be provided a severance package."

The chain is still operating several locations across Colorado Springs, as well as two in Pueblo and one in Canon City.