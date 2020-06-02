Monday's protest largely peaceful as police and demonstrators turned to talking

Monday marked a significant moment in the protests that have taken over downtown Springs: police and demonstrators sat with each other and listened.

A Springs police officer and protester embrace at the barricade outside the Police Operations Center. While on previous nights, the police headquarters has been the site of a tense and sometimes violent clash between police and protesters, Monday saw mostly chanting and conversation until the very end of the night. "We're not here to riot," protest organizers told the crowd at the start of the day.

There were tears on both sides as many protesters opened up to the officers on why they were hurting and what they were marching for.

"If you've got a homegirl or a homeboy that is different from you, tell them that you're hurt. Tell them!" one woman told police as they congregated outside City Hall Monday. "I'm hurt right now. 'I ain't going to go tear no buildings up. I ain't going to go down there and do this, I ain't going to do that.' Quit saying what you ain't going to do. Just say, 'I'm hurt. I'm [expletive] hurt.' And just cry. Just cry together. [Voice breaks] I just want to cry. I'm hurt."

One of the officers listening asked the woman if she could hug her and the two embraced.

The day took a different tone from the start when the four officers manning the start of Monday's demonstration took a knee with protesters.

The gesture was reciprocated later when the crowd recognized the officers for watching over them that day.

"You've got to thank these men and women out here. They protect us all day," a man with a bullhorn told his fellow protesters as someone in the crowd shouted, "All day!"

"All day," the man went on.

"Since we got here!" another yelled.

"All day," the man said. "They get no respect, too. They're human just like us."

The protesters out Monday were adamant that things remain peaceful, and largely they did, even after the crowd moved from City Hall to the police department headquarters several blocks over. A sergeant addressed the crowd at 8:30 p.m., commending them for a job well done.

"You guys did it right," Sgt Olav Chaney said.

Chaney spent the afternoon and evening establishing a dialogue with the crowd, and like the officers at City Hall, trading hugs with some of the protesters.

Several people told 11 News were doing everything in their power to take the bad actors out of the protest and try to stop things from growing violent each night.

"I hope everyone stays peacefuI ... I am going to make sure nobody does anything stupid, I guess. Take out all the people causing problems and keep our peaceful protest moving," said Dwayne Magraff.

Magraff said he was ready to pull a citizen's arrest if he saw things get out of hand.

"We need to open up dialogue, talk to each other; there are better ways to do it than just push them to hurt us. We don’t have to push them to hurt us.”

Late Monday the calm finally deteriorated when protesters were warned to go because of the actions of a handful.

"On the way down here [on Nevada Avenue] ... there were several of you that were doing some graffiti. So I'm letting you know, here's the deal," an officer said on a bullhorn. "Let me talk to truth as many of you have. So I'm going to do that from the heart as I did earlier. It is time to vacate, it is time to move on. There are crimes that have been committed. Not everybody, and I want to thank those of you who haven't, but pounding on cars and committing graffiti is a crime, you're committing crimes."

The officer's request was met by jeers from some in the crowd, though many other protesters began urging one another to leave, 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson said.

Those who stayed could be heard telling each other to put on masks, in reference to the tear gas used by officers the previous nights.

Wilson said officers warned the crowd again that they had a few minutes to leave. Below is a video of what followed (if viewing on our app, click "Additional Content Available,"):