Modified El Paso County Fair proposal would feature 4-H exhibits and attractions

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of countless events across the country. However, there is still hope for a modified El Paso County Fair in 2020.

The El Paso County Fair Advisory Board is looking at holding the 115th Annual County Fair in a whole new way. The proposal would only feature 4-H exhibits and attractions.

The fair was originally scheduled for July 11 to the 18 and would have included about 200 activities bringing in approximately 25,000 people. The traditional fair is not an option during a global pandemic. The 4-H Only Fair option would allow for 4-H participants to complete their projects and potentially participate at the State Fair.

“The El Paso County Fair is a treasured family tradition, and I appreciate the work done to carry that forward in some modified fashion,” said Mark Waller, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “While we would love to hold a normal fair, we agree it is unlikely the Governor will loosen restrictions in time. However, this approach is good for those in the 4-H program and we look forward to our regular Fair returning in 2021.”

The exact details of the proposed fair are still being worked out. You can visit their website by clicking here for updates.