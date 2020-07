A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in a mobile home park off Highway 105 and Westward Lane near Palmer Lake. Our reporter at the scene says the interior looks gutted by the fire.

No serious injuries were reported; one resident refused treatment at the scene.

Firefighters are still investigating a cause.

The scene remains active now; we will update this story as we learn more.