MissionSide looking for more than 900 employees in Pueblo for 2020 Census

There are opportunities for nearly a thousand Puebloans to work for the 2020 Census.

MissionSide announced Monday it would be hiring more than 900 seasonal employees to work in its contact center for the next several months.

"There is a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work that goes into producing the U.S. Census. Our customer service representatives will have an opportunity to be involved in helping the public with this historic endeavor,” said Tee Jordan, MissionSide Program manager, in a news release Monday morning. “We are seeking customer service representatives who will answer phone calls from all over the country as part of the U.S. Census Bureau’s work. We are proud to play an integral role in this process and our recruitment efforts in Pueblo are vital to the success of this project.”

MissionSide says employees will be paid $14.89 an hour.

