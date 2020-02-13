Missing South Carolina girl's body found, coroner confirms

A body found in South Carolina is that of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, the coroner confirmed on Thursday. Swetlik went missing outside her home three days ago.

Provided photo/WIS/Gray News

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we have found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik. We are now treating this case as a homicide," Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said at a news conference Thursday afternoon, CBS affiliate WCSC reports.

A second body was found during the course of the investigation in the same neighborhood, according to Snellgrove. He said it is not clear whether the two deaths are connected. The body was identified as a male, but authorities have not released the age or identity.

Snellgrove said investigators believe there is no danger to the community. No arrests have been made in the case.

Swetlik was last seen playing in the front yard of her home on Monday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m. after surveillance footage showed her getting off the school bus. A little over an hour later, at approximately 5 p.m., her family called 911 when they could not find her in the immediate area.

The news conference came shortly after law enforcement swarmed the neighborhood where Swetlik disappeared.