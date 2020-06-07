Missing Colorado Springs teen may be headed out of state

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a missing teen could be headed to Florida or Texas and are asking the public to share her information in hopes of bringing her home safely.

Elizabeth "Lizzy" McPherson, 16, was last seen the evening June 4 at the Greyhound bus station on Weber Street in Colorado Springs. Sunday, the sheriff's office said they had information Lizzy had made it to Denver but believed Florida and/or Texas was where she was ultimately headed.

Lizzy has special needs and the authorities are concerned for her well-being. She is known to wander from home but is usually gone just a few hours.

Lizzy is described as a 4-foot-11 white female, weighs 84 pounds and has long brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office says she is known to befriend people quickly and may claim she is homeless.

Anyone with information is urged to call EPSO at 719-520-6666.