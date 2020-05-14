2.9M Americans sought jobless aid last week; 36M since pandemic began

Nearly 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total to more than 36 million since the pandemic took hold eight weeks ago.

Last week, the Department of Labor confirmed the unemployment rate reached just shy of 15 percent for the month of April, a staggering rate not seen since the Great Depression.

The unemployment rate does not account for people who are out of work but not looking for another job, meaning there may be millions more who lost jobs in April who were not counted.

May's unemployment rate will be released the first Friday in June.

The number of first-time applications for jobless aid did decline for the sixth straight week, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that’s sinking into a severe recession.