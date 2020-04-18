Military to extend travel restrictions

The Department of Defense has extended its travel ban until late June, according to a report by Military Times.

The ban, originally a 60-day order that would expire in mid-May, would now go until June 30. The Pentagon has been reviewing the order every 15 days.

The order has hit the pause button on pending deployments and extended deployments for those already abroad as movement has been restricted military-wide. Change of station moves have been put on hold, leaving thousands of families in limbo.

The extension is still in draft form but is expected to include looser exemptions. More details are expected sometime in the next few days, and we will update this article as we learn more.

Click here for the article by Military Times.

