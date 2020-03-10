Middle schoolers in Colorado eat marijuana edibles, 9 go to hospital

Eleven middle school students ate marijuana-infused candies this week, sending most of them to the hospital. Nine Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances and taken to the hospital after they became disoriented and started vomiting. (Source: KDVR, CNN) Nine of the Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances after they became disoriented and started vomiting. “No one was, at any time, in any life-threatening danger,” Adams 14 School District spokesman John Poynton said. Experts say youth THC use remains flat. But for children who do use marijuana, surveys show more are turning to edibles. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation.

“When you take high-THC marijuana-concentrated oil and you combine that with candy, you’re asking for trouble,” said Henny Lasley with Smart Colorado.

Smart Colorado is an advocacy group for children. It was created following marijuana legalization in Colorado in 2013.

“It’s important that kids know that not everyone is using marijuana,” Lasley said. “Oftentimes, children think, 'Everyone’s doing it, so I should too.'"

Need more evidence that today’s marijuana is fundamentally different from the marijuana of earlier generations? Eight students at a Commerce City, Colo. middle school were taken to the hospital Monday after eating marijuana-infused candy. https://t.co/TfNHr9ebUG — Smart Colorado (@SmartColorado) March 9, 2020

Commerce City police say a criminal investigation is ongoing with the possibility of adults being charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Copyright 2020 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.