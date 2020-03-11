Metro State and University of Colorado moving classes to online for coronavirus concerns

Both Metropolitan State of Denver University and the University of Colorado will be suspending in-person classes amid fears the coronavirus could spread.

The University of Colorado made the announcement Wednesday morning. CU joins Colorado College in Colorado Springs, which announced Tuesday that it was extending spring break for an extra week and will shift to online courses when students return at the end of March.

Metro State made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that the school would do remote teaching and learning by March 30.

