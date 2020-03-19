Mental health advocates back secure transport bill

Right now, when someone with a mental illness is taken to the hospital, they are often put in handcuffs when they are being transported. Mental health advocates are pushing for a bill that would change this.

If someone is going through a crisis, it can be extremely traumatizing for the patient to be placed into handcuffs and put into an ambulance or a patrol car. It also takes law enforcement and ambulances out of service for other emergencies.

The Secure Transport Bill would require Medicaid to pay for other transportation services.

We talked with the head of the non-profit group, Mental Health Colorado, which is backing this bill.

"It's very traumatizing," said Vincent Atchity, President and CEO of Mental Health Colorado. "People we're talking about are people who are already experiencing some kind of mental health crisis and anything we can do as a community of care to support somebody in a crisis and not exacerbate that is important."

He said this especially impacts rural communities and that each community will need to come up with their own ideas.

The bill passed of committee and is now in appropriations. However, the legislative session is currently on hold until Monday, March 30.

