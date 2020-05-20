Mental Health Colorado starts new initiative to combat feelings of loneliness, isolation and stress

A new initiative in Colorado is hoping to help combat feelings of loneliness, isolation, and stress during a pandemic through something as simple as a conversation.

Mental Health Colorado announced the "In This Together" initiative on Wednesday. The campaign hopes to connect people with people. Those who want to take part can sign up on Mental Health Colorado’s website by clicking here and they will receive a friendly, supportive call just for the therapeutic sake of old-fashioned conversation.

“As a society, we shouldn’t have settled on the term ‘social distancing,’ which is the exact opposite of what’s best for our mental health right now,” said Mental Health Colorado President & CEO Vincent Atchity. “What we need is social closeness, solidarity, and support. In This Together is a way to create a little bit of social contact, all over the state, with a friendly phone call.”

The initiative is for anyone looking for a little support.

The purpose of In This Together is to provide social connectedness by phone, not to provide mental health services. Those who are more seriously concerned about their own mental health should call the Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.