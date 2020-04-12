Men arrested for assault after attacking each other with knife, hammer

Two friends are both facing assault charges after police say they attacked each other during a drunken dispute overnight.

Police say the men were drinking together early Sunday morning when they got in an argument. As the argument escalated, one man grabbed a knife and the other, a hammer.

Not long after:

"At 2:45 this morning, officers responded to the 2400 block of East Evans on report a disturbance with one male having been stabbed and another having been beaten with a hammer," a police captain tweeted of the incident.

Both men went to the hospital and are expected to recover.

