Memorial Day to Labor Day: the deadliest time to be on the roads

Restrictions are lifting across Colorado which means more and more people are hitting the road for summer activities.

Serious crash on S. Academy near Bijou in Colorado Springs on July 24, 2019.

But safety experts are concerned more wrecks will happen as more drivers head out. They say the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the deadliest days of the year to be on the roads.

Just this past week, there have been six deaths in Colorado Springs, and experts are saying this could be because restrictions are lifting and people are eager to get back on the road. C-DOT says at this time last year there were 201 traffic deaths, and this year there are 186. Although that might not sound that different it is important to keep in mind that there have not been nearly as many people driving because of the Stay-At-Home order.



Police say they want you to slow down, buckle up, and focus on the road.

"Just try to slow down I promise you you'll get to your destination," Sgt. Jason Newton of the Colorado Springs Police Department said. "We want to make sure people are getting there safe, because it is really, truly devastating to lose a loved one in a traffic accident. And for us, it's heartbreaking to deliver those death notifications to families and let somebody know that their loved one was passed. So just please follow the basic rules of the road."

Drivers can expect to see a lot more police officers on the road as they crack down on drunk driving. C-DOT says it doesn't matter what month, or what is going on in the world, drivers need to be aware and take the right steps.

"No matter what time of year, no matter if we're under a pandemic or not, the tips that I always like to share are: don't drive distracted, don't drive impaired and always, always, always every time you get in the seat of a car, put your seat-belt on no matter if that's in the front seat or the back seat wear--a seat-belt. They're there for a reason," Michelle Peulen at C-DOT said.

According to C-DOT, motorcycle deaths are up 19 percent since last year. They want people to wear a helmet if they are riding one, and look twice for them if you are in a car.