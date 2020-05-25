Memorial Day flyover in Pueblo honors first responders and veterans

A Memorial Day flyover around Pueblo County honored first responders, hospitals, law enforcement and veterans on Monday.

Doss Aviation in Pueblo sent four of its airplanes to fly over the county in close formation, showing support to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and veterans. Doss Aviation is initial flight training for the Air Force Academy pilots program.

The flight path began in Avondale and ended in Pueblo West, flying over fire department stations, police stations, hospitals, the Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The flight team also made a visit to the Veteran's Nursing home in Florence and Pueblo's Oakshire Veteran's Home.

"It's a good idea, a good way to honor our service members, the people that made the ultimate sacrifice and it's also a really nice gesture for our nurses, and doctors, all the people on the front lines. I know our people really appreciate it," said Assistant Fire Chief Keith Miller of PFD.