Member of Safeway distribution center in Colorado passes away, tested positive for COVID-19

A long-time and well-respected employee of the Safeway distribution center in Denver passed away, according to a statement from the company.

11 News received the statement on Thursday. The person's name was not shared publicly. The associate had tested positive for COVID-19, it isn't clear if the person had any other underlying health conditions.

"Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that individual’s family," the statement from Safeway read.

The facility remains open. The Food and Drug Administration states that there is no evidence to suggest that food produced in the United States can transmit COVID-19. The agency also adds that currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

The associate had not worked in the warehouse since April 17. On the day the company learned of his diagnosis, the distribution center was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the company.

