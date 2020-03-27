Medical device company announces it created a test that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes

A medical device maker announced it created a new test that can detect the coronavirus in about five minutes.

Abbott made the announcement on Friday and stated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the new rapid test. The company said the test can also deliver a negative result in just 13 minutes when the virus isn't detected.

The company says it can launch the test next week to select health care facilities that deliver urgent care.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief operating officer, Abbott. "With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots."

