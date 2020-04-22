McDonald's offering free 'Thank You Meals' for first responders and health care workers

McDonald's wants to honor those on the front lines during this extraordinary time.

The fast-food giant is serving free "Thank You Meals" to health care workers and first responders from now until May 5!

These heroic men and women can stop by any McDonald's during business hours to get their free food. Meals are limited to one meal per person per day. Customers will be able to choose from the following options:

Breakfast options: Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle, Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All come with a side of hash browns and a soft drink, hot coffee or tea.

Lunch/dinner options: Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Filet-O-Fish. All come with a small side of fries and the same drinks listed above.

Some options may be different depending on the location.

Make sure to bring proof of employment with you!

For more information,