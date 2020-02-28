McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - McDonald’s lovers rejoice! On Monday, restaurants nationwide will offer a free Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

McDonald’s has declared Monday, March 2 National Egg McMuffin Day.

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’,” Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar said in a news release.

Customers only need to download their Mobile App to redeem the offer between 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

