Mayor declares state of emergency for Colorado Springs

Mayor John Suthers has declared a state of emergency for the city of Colorado Springs in response to the ongoing coronavirus.

The mayor released the following statement late Monday morning:

“I declared a local State of Emergency because it gives the city its best ability to respond to the COVID-19 virus. The declaration does two things; first, it makes the city eligible for federal relief funding as it becomes available; second, it provides authority for mayoral regulations that can be put into place rapidly to address the situation as needed. This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner in constant coordination with our partners at El Paso County Health and El Paso County."

