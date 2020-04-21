Mayor: Only 35 COVID-19 patients still in Colorado Springs hospitals

Mayor John Suthers is calling for cooperation from Colorado Springs residents as the state transitions from the current stay-at-home order to a somewhat less restrictive social distancing phase.

The stay-at-home order is on track to expire at the end of the day April 26. The state will begin a rollout of "Safer at Home" on April 27.

Mayor John Suthers struck an optimistic tone as he spoke with 11 News reporter Ashley Franco on the state of the city as the Springs prepares to move into this next stage of social distancing.

"The best news is in hospitalizations. Over 1,000 people are hospitalized COVID positive in the state of Colorado. As of this morning, we only have 35 COVID patients in Colorado Springs hospitals. That's tremendous."

Suthers said the most critical part about moving into the governor's "Safer at Home" phase (which makes staying at home a recommendation instead of an order) is making sure anyone who falls ill and needs hospitalization has access to care.

"We have to be sure that we're, we can, anybody who needs hospitalization we can not only hospitalize them but give them the care they need. Whether it's a ventilator or whatever. Right now we're in very good shape in that respect."

To keep it that way when staying at home is no longer compulsory is going to take an effort by the entire community.

"I think I agree with the governor on this," Suthers said. "I think the second phase is really going to take more self-discipline and more voluntary compliance than the first phase. It's kind of easy to stay at home when there's nothing else to do, no place to go except maybe a grocery store trip or do some exercise. But now when retail places open up we're going to have discipline on the part of the retail establishments."

Suthers said Colorado Springs was going to follow the state's timeline in opening businesses and restaurants.

"We'll go back to work, curbside retail on April 27th, salons, personal services opening on April 27th; retail opening on May 1st, and offices opening on May 4th. ... The local health department is going to monitor things, and if there's any indications that we've got little outbreaks and things like that, there could be site-specific closures and quarantines."

The mayor called on citizens to continue some of the practices implemented during the stay-at-home order.

"Even though you're feeling good, you still need to keep your distance, still need to wear a mask because you could have it and not know it and be giving it to someone who is much more vulnerable than yourself, and that's why we have to maintain discipline about this. ... For people who can still work at home, we still encourage them to work at home and come in on a very phased basis."

Older citizens are asked to continue staying at home for the time being, and quarantines at assisted living centers and nursing homes will also carry over into the next phase.

How Colorado Springs responds to the next phase of social distancing will determine the path the outbreak takes.

"Two things can happen. We manage the second phase well and we move onto the next phase where we can open up restaurants and things like that. Or, if we regress too much, as the governor said, we could have to reimpose the stay-at-home order."

Numbers to know

- El Paso County has 7 percent of Colorado's confirmed COVID-19 cases

- 11 percent of the state's deaths attributed to COVID-19 are out of El Paso County.

- El Paso County has 12.5 percent of the state's population

- As of April 21, 35 coronavirus patients remain in Colorado Springs hospitals.

To read more about "Safer at Home," click here.

