'Massive' grass fire burning near Highway 194 east of La Junta in Colorado

Crews were battling a large grass fire off Highway 194 in Colorado on Saturday.

It isn't clear when the fire started, but the Otero County Sheriff's Office posted the following to Facebook just after 2 p.m.:

"Massive fire on HWY 194 East of La Junta. Multiple Fire agencies, and Law Enforcement on scene. Additional resources have been requested. Please avoid the area if you can."

Details on an approximate size were not available last time this article was updated at 3:30 p.m. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.