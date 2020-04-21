Mass produced PPE coming from local plastics production plant for local medical workers

A team-up of local companies is hoping to push personal protective gear (PPE) out to Colorado Springs crews at a breakneck pace. They are selling enough to keep production up, and donating everything else.

Medical workers and first responders have reported issues with getting things like face shields and hand sanitizer. Iconic Medical Group is now funding the production from places like Sovereign Plastics, a Springs plastic plant.

At this location alone, they are boxing and providing 50,000 to 60,000 face shields daily, working around the clock.

Miguel Sosa, CEO of Iconic Medical Group says their intention is to provide a supply of PPE when we need it most and keep the supply and manufacturing process close to home.

Sosa added he hopes this new focus on production will cement supply chains in the US even after this crisis has calmed.