Manitou community members impacted by coronavirus to receive $500

Some people in Manitou Springs will get some relief during the coronavirus outbreak in the form of a $500 check.

An emergency fund was put together for people who have been seriously impacted by COVID-19. Since it was created last week, more than $50,000 has been donated.

People who need the assistance need to fill out an application. To qualify, people have to live or work in Manitou Springs, be laid off, terminated or significantly impacted, and earn $12.10 per hour or less.

The fund was established by the Manitou Springs Community Foundation, the City of Manitou Springs, Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority, Manitou Emergency Recovery Fund, Manitou Springs Education Foundation, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

To fill out an application or donate to the fund click here.