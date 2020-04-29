Manitou Springs 'pays-it-forward' with parking fees

Manitou Springs is “Paying-it-forward” to local businesses in the city.

Starting May 4, paid-parking in downtown Manitou Springs will resume, and all revenue will be donated for COVID-19 protection equipment for Manitou Springs businesses. This includes the on-street-parking and city-owned lots.

City leaders have plans to open the kiosks for payment, but they recommend customers download their parking mobile app (park mobile) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The kiosks will reportedly be cleaned 3 times a day, if you need to use them. A Manitou Springs parking operator will also be on site to address basic operational, safety, and maintenance needs.

In a press release the city says, “Colorado has phased from the ‘Stay-at-home’ to ‘Safer-at-home’ model as businesses are changing how they operate in response to the outbreak. As health officials continue to encourage ‘social distancing’ – keeping away from other people – to slow the spread of the virus, businesses are doing their best to offer protection to their customers. Revenues from May parking rates will be important to assist their efforts to offer this protection”.

If you end up heading to Manitou Springs, remember to follow parking restrictions and street signs in the area.

