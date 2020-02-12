Manitou Springs man ordered to pay nearly $1 million for tax evasion

A Manitou Springs man was hit with a costly sentence this week. The Department of Justice is reporting 54-year-old Scott Daniel Roughen will have to pay nearly $1 million in restitution and serve two years in federal prison for tax evasion.

The sentence was handed out on Wednesday in federal court.

According to court documents, Roughen failed to file individual federal tax returns for tax years 2000 through 2006. After the IRS assessed tax liabilities for Roughen for those tax years, he evaded the payment of those taxes for more than a decade by hiding his income through shell corporations, using bank accounts held in names other than his own, setting up multiple offshore bank accounts, and recruiting others to lie to the IRS on his behalf.

“The defendant cheated the American people for seven years and tried to escape liability for many more,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “He will now go from a life of luxury to a prison cell as a result of his lies and deception.”

The sentence includes three years of supervised release.