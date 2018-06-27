Manitou Springs cancels 4th of July fireworks show

The dry conditions across Colorado are forcing the cancellation of a decades-long tradition in Manitou Springs.

The city announced on Wednesday the annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been permanently canceled due to extreme fire conditions and liability concerns.

The city also wants to remind residents Manitou Springs continues to be under a fire ban. This includes the following prohibitions:

- Open burning ban, defined as the prohibited use of any outside fire. This includes all campfires and warming fires, all solid fuel burning fireplaces (e.g. fire pits, fire tables, and chimaeras) and cooking appliances (e.g. charcoal BBQ grills, smokers and pellet BBQ grills). This ban excludes Liquid Propane (LP) fueled or gas fueled open flame cooking devices, (e.g. LP BBQ grills or camping stoves) with a 10’ separation from combustible materials, (clearance not applicable to single-family homes).

- Outdoor smoking ban, defined as the prohibited use of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes outdoors. This excludes smoking in enclosed buildings or structures, and along Manitou Avenue. Discarding of a lighted cigarette, cigar or pipe tobacco products is strictly prohibited.

- Absolutely no fireworks of any kind are to be used during this extremely dangerous fire season!