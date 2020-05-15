Manitou Springs FD investigating report of explosion, resulting in house fire

Manitou Springs Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on Friday.

At 1:30 a.m., a call was placed reporting an explosion that ended up causing a fire in a two story home.

The home was a total loss.

The Manitou Fire chief told 11 News that the main concern right now are the surrounding power lines.

There have been no injuries reported at this time but we are told one pet is missing.

This is still an active investigation right now. Expect crews to be on scene for several hours.