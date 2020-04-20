Manitou Springs, Canon City Schools latest districts to cancel in-person classes for rest of school year

Two more southern Colorado school districts have canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Manitou Springs District 14 and Canon City Schools both announced the decision Monday, becoming the sixth and seventh districts in the region to do so.

"After careful consideration and collaboration with our Board of Education, we have made the difficult decision to suspend in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year. We will continue our path of delivering remote learning for students and remote work for staff through the end of the school year," Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue said in a statement Monday.

"It is with tremendous difficulty I share this. As a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the many unknowns we face, I'm directing our instructional staff to finish the 2019-20 school year by continuing to provide digital learning opportunities to students in grades K-12 through mid-day, Friday, May 22, 2020," Canon City Superintendent George Welsh said in a statement on the district's Facebook page.

To date, districts 2, 28, 49, 60 and 70 have made the same decision to suspend in-person learning.

The full statements from each district can be read below.

District 14

"As you all know, on Wednesday, April 1, Governor Polis extended the state-wide suspension of in-person instruction at all public and private schools through April 30 due to the circumstances related to COVID-19.

After careful consideration and collaboration with our Board of Education, we have made the difficult decision to suspend in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year. We will continue our path of delivering remote learning for students and remote work for staff through the end of the school year, 2019-2020.

The goal is that we finish even stronger than we started and that students continue to learn and grow through the last day of school for Seniors (May 8) and all other students (May 21). If there is a district that can meet and exceed this goal, it is Manitou Spring School District 14. It will always be MSSD14.

The key factor leading to this decision is guidance from public health officials and information shared in the Governor’s regular updates and announcements about the impact of COVID-19 and the periods of projected peaks and other orders. Making this decision and announcement is not easy, but we believe this is in the best interest of our community.

This decision does not mean there is a permanent ban on in-person interaction at our schools—that still may be possible on a limited basis—but we can’t depend on in-person methods to complete the school year. As we restore our community from social separation and stay-at-home orders, we do not know what the guidelines and directives will require, so we can’t build firm plans on uncertain foundations. We recognize that families will make their own decisions about when it is safe to re-engage with community activity.

Since Remote Learning will continue, that will be the mode of teaching and learning for teachers and students. If any in-person opportunities are offered, these would only be offered to allow for connection and closure. Any opportunity would adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and El Paso County Health Department.

One important implication of this decision is that we no longer plan to a host full-

crowd, arena-style graduation ceremony and other events in May. As we know, schools around the world grapple with adjusting graduations, some of the proposals include virtual graduations, delaying traditional ceremonies, moving to larger, outdoor venues, “rolling” or parade-style ceremonies, and combinations of all those options.

All of these ideas have advantages and drawbacks (ability to honor traditions, public health/safety, feasibility, emotion). We want to respect the uniqueness and preferences of the Manitou School District families. Tomorrow (April 21), High School Principal Markus Moeder-Chandler will be leading a meeting with the Graduation Committee. They will discuss 2-3 tentative plans. The following day, he will send a survey to the students and parents of the Class of 2020. This will be an opportunity for the parents and students to provide feedback to the 2-3 tentative plans. We know that nothing will be a substitute for the vision that students, families, and staff had for this 2020 Commencement Ceremony; however, we will do everything we can to make the event special and memorable.

Also, we know there are other unanswered questions, including (but not limited to): preparing buildings and classrooms for end-of-year closures, return of iPads and other school materials/equipment/textbooks, pick-up of instruments and personal items, and other important plans that typically occur in the 4th quarter. We are working to determine the best plans and actions for every aspect of school, and this information will be shared as soon as possible.

Each principal will be sharing the school’s feedback and grading practices tomorrow. There are three separate policies as each grade level band presents different circumstances. These will also be posted to our Remote Learning site on Tuesday. https://www.mssd14.org/remote_learning

I want to take a brief moment to let the Senior Class of 2020 know that we are all thinking about you during this uncertain time. I know that your school year has been filled with unexpected events. Your determination to finish strong is a testament to your commitment to your education, your future, your family, and your community. I also want to thank you for the exceptional model you are setting for your sibling, younger students, teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, grandparents, district staff, and more. You can be certain that you all will be celebrated and honored in the most amazing way we can collectively accomplish.

To all preschoolers to high schoolers, we are cheering you on. We will be with you through the end of the school year and beyond. We look forward to seeing how you Finish Strong.

To all parents, let us know how we can support you as you support your child’s learning, engagement, wellness, physical activity, and so much more.

To all staff, we are here for you as you continue to navigate this new remote working situation while also taking care of yourself and your families.

Your ongoing support, patience, encouragement, feedback, and positivity is appreciated so much as we work through this moment in time."

Canon City Schools

"IMPORTANT COMMUNITY MESSAGE ABOUT THE REST OF THE SCHOOL YEAR:

It is with tremendous difficulty I share this.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the many unknowns we face, I'm directing our instructional staff to finish the 2019-20 school year by continuing to provide digital learning opportunities to students in grades K-12 through mid-day, Friday, May 22, 2020.

I arrived at this decision for the following reasons;

Though I'm hopeful we'll transition out of our Stay At Home directive sometime in early May, the easing of this restriction will require continued social distancing, wearing face masks in public, significant limitations to the size of gatherings, and the likelihood we could even be required to take everyone's temperature at the front door before allowing them to begin each school day. It is my opinion such stipulations will make it impossible for us to operate our schools as they are designed.

Another consideration I've weighed is, with our greatest hope being we'll get to open our buildings for normal operations this coming August, we face many challenges related to completing our Washington Elementary new school construction project and advancing our Cañon City Middle School new addition and remodel enough to continue educating children in them. If, however, we can hand both of those buildings over to our partners at GE Johnson immediately, the likelihood we'll achieve this goal increases exponentially, despite the many supply challenges we are now facing.

What tears at my heart most is that, while our instructional staff is doing absolutely amazing work sustaining relationships with students and driving learning forward, neither they or our children have had the opportunity to properly say goodbye. Because of this, if we can find a way in late May to bring students back for a safe visit to their classrooms, and their parents are comfortable allowing them to do so, we will, literally, keep the door open to this as an option.

I suspect this decision will elicit many questions. I hope I'm able to answer most of them right here:

How will it be determined if my child can advance to the next grade, or if she or he has successfully completed secondary credits needed to stay on track to graduate?

Prior to the Stay At Home order, K-5 schools were already communicating with families if a child was at risk of not advancing to the next grade level. If a student has stayed engaged in school work and is showing evidence of growth and ability at the appropriate level, they will be moved to the next grade level. Students in grades 6-12 must earn credits to progress in their education, and that can only be done by staying engaged in learning and completing their assignments at an acceptable level.

What will happen with our Cañon City High School graduation ceremony?

I commend CCHS Principal Bill Summers for his patient approach to addressing this matter. He and his staff have already arranged for each member of the Class of 2020 to receive a yard sign honoring their achievement. He also asked the Class of 2020 what they would like us to do for them and received a 90% favorable response to an option to re-schedule the event to July 30, 2020, at 7:30 PM at Citizens' Stadium. This should even allow the community to treat the Class of 2020 to a traditional Fun-Fest on the evening of July 29th. Please know there is still a bit of risk that such gatherings may not be allowed. However, as of now, we are moving forward with this plan.

What will we do for our graduates who have committed to enter the military in June or early July?

The U.S. military recognizes the situation recruits are in and has offered enlistees the opportunity to postpone entry into the service if their graduation ceremony has been delayed.

What will we do about traditional 8th-grade continuation ceremonies?

As stated above, if we can safely bring students back to campus before the end of the year to say goodbye to their teachers we will. However, we are also making plans to incorporate a special transition ceremony into Cañon City High School's freshman orientation process when the Class of 2024 is welcomed to the building. Parents and family will be welcome to attend.

What services will be provided by the school district during the summer of 2020?

Our plans are to continue distributing school meals in a mobile fashion throughout the summer. We'll also open a dining area as soon as doing so is allowable.

Though Pueblo Community College is not allowing us to use the Fremont Campus this summer, if allowable, Cañon City Schools will operate the Summer Splash program by using Cañon City High School.

We also have plans to operate an expanded summer school program during July and possibly as late as early August. This will be key to catching students up if they have fallen a bit behind.

Will other summer programs such as Kids Klub and Boys and Girls Club be up and running?

When it becomes allowable in a safe manner, our doors will once again be open to these valued community partners who support the growth and development of our children.

How will the Chromebook my child has been using be returned to the district?

We'll need to collect all Chromebooks at the end of May so we can perform routine maintenance on them prior to the 2020-21 school year. Our hope is this can be done in a tightly scheduled and controlled manner and as part of our effort to allow students to see their teachers in person one last time before the summer. Each school will communicate this plan to parents as we get closer to needing to do so. Please also note the Class of 2021 will NOT be required to turn their Chromebooks in, as many of them will need them to continue work on their capstone projects.

I thank you for the patience you have exercised with us during this difficult time. I can personally attest that, though they can not be with your children in person, our staff has never worked harder or with more purpose than right now. Each day I am overcome by their willingness to go the extra mile to support student wellness and learning.

This decision has been the most excruciating of my 23-year career as a superintendent of schools. I hope it will contribute to the safe, gradual, and long-term re-opening of our community, and the renewed success of our local economy.

I thank each of you who have been here to support us, in the past and in this time of tremendous need. We'll continue to do our best to do the same for you.